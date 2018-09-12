Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

The car sale scam you need to be aware of

12th Sep 2018 3:37 PM

POLICE are warning residents to be aware of a scam involving the sale of cars online.

Toowoomba police said the latest incident involved the the unknown person depositing a cheque into the victim's bank account through the use of an ATM. 

This cheque was cancelled overnight, before the funds had transferred into the victim's account. 

They had taken possession of the vehicle when the cheque was originally deposited.

On occasions, the person provided identification and completed the transfer or ownership forms.

Police say anyone selling any property should make sure is in their bank account before the ownership is changed and the property taken away.

If you have a scam that needs reporing, visit the Scamwatch website.

Related Items

buying a car car sales scam
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    NewsMail cartoonist speaks out on controversial comic

    premium_icon NewsMail cartoonist speaks out on controversial comic

    News NEWSMAIL cartoonist Peter Broelman says there's a fine line between being politically correct and having an opinion.

    Meatworks' electricity bills sky rocket 300 per cent

    Meatworks' electricity bills sky rocket 300 per cent

    Business "Half of what we pay goes to the privilege of using poles and wires."

    Foreign workers get banned ‘jobs for Aussies’

    premium_icon Foreign workers get banned ‘jobs for Aussies’

    Careers HUNDREDS of foreign workers have been granted ‘jobs for Aussies’.

    Parliament passes cashless card trial for Hinkler

    Parliament passes cashless card trial for Hinkler

    Politics Parliament passes Bill to extend the Cashless Debit Card to Hinkler

    Local Partners