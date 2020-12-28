Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital after a car rolled over both of his legs at Clinton.
A man has been taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital after a car rolled over both of his legs at Clinton.
News

Car rolls over man’s legs at Clinton

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
28th Dec 2020 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital after a car rolled over both of his legs at Clinton.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a private residence at Clinton at 12.23am after reports via triple-0 that a car had rolled over both of his legs.

Paramedics responded to the incident as a Code 1 - the highest priority incident.

"A man was transported to Gladstone hospital in a stable condition with injuries to his legs," the spokeswoman said.

"Reports were the man was in his 40s."

The spokeswoman said it is understood the incident occurred at the man's home.

Due to privacy reasons an address of the incident could not be provided.

It is not known what make or model of car was involved in the incident.

 

More stories,

Six fires being patrolled across Gladstone region

2020 REVIEW: Top 14 child sex offending cases in courts

MAINTENANCE: Santos plans for new year

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BIG WET: Whopping amount of rain expected this week

        Premium Content BIG WET: Whopping amount of rain expected this week

        News Bundaberg is in for wet and cool conditions this week.

        WHAT'S OPEN: Where you can get essentials over the holidays

        Premium Content WHAT'S OPEN: Where you can get essentials over the holidays

        News From supermarkets to retail, pharmacies, waste facilities, the fever clinic and...

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access

        Nowhere to go: Homeless Bundy family forced to camp out

        Premium Content Nowhere to go: Homeless Bundy family forced to camp out

        News A BUNDABERG mother is calling for a fair go after months of sleeping in the bush...