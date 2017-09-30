34°
Car rolls onto its side along Elliott Heads Rd

Emergency service crews at the scene of a crash along Elliott Heads Rd.
Jim Alouat
by

A DRIVER has lost control of a vehicle along Elliott Heads Rd, rolling onto its side and forcing police to divert traffic.

The vehicle, carrying a trailer with a mattress aboard and other objects, rolled at the corner of Elliott Heads and Riverview Rd.

Luckily the driver emerged from the single-vehicle crash unhurt.

NewsMail photographer Mike Knott, who was at the scene, reported that nobody was injured.

Mr Knott said traffic had been diverted for some time as emergency crews worked to clear the road of debris.

A tow truck has arrived at the scene and removed the vehicle.

The crash happened about 2pm.

