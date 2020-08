A man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

A man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital. Mike Knott BUN130718HOSPITAL1

A MAN was taken to hospital after a vehicle rollover at North Bundaberg.

The man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition following the crash on Batchlers Road at 6.34pm yesterday.

Two other patients declined transport.

The crash is one of several reported in the region in recent weeks, with a man losing his life in a crash between a motorbike and car at Woodgate on Sunday.