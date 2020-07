REPORTED CAR ROLLOVER: Paramedics transported a man to Bundaberg Hospital after his car crashed off the Bruce Hwy. Picture: File

A MAN is being treated for neck pain after his car rolled into a ditch in Booyal.

Paramedics were called to the single vehicle crash at Mixhills Rd off the Bruce Hwy around 7.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was the only occupant of the car, and was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.