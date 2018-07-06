Menu
CRASH: Police direct traffic at the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Elliott Heads Rd.
CRASH: Police direct traffic at the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Elliott Heads Rd. Adam Wratten
Car rolls in wet conditions

6th Jul 2018 8:23 AM

EMERGENCY services have rushed to Elliot Heads this morning where a vehicle has crashed into scrub along the side of Elliott Heads Rd.

Two police vehicles, ambulance officers and fireys are on the scene, with police managing traffic.

It appears the silver utility has rolled and landed on its roof among the trees.

Road conditions are wet after steady downpour overnight and continuing drizzle.

The occupant of the vehicle is being treated by paramedics at the scene and their injuries are unknown at this stage.

Bundaberg News Mail

