Car rolls after hitting truck on Bruce Hwy

Leighton Smith
Leighton Smith
19th Apr 2021 1:48 PM
Emergency services have raced to a traffic crash on the Bruce Highway, near Frosty Mango.

Queensland Ambulance said a car rolled after colliding with a truck at Coolbie, just after 12pm.

Early reports suggested that man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s and two children were involved in the crash.

A vehicle has collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway in front of Frosty Mango. Photo: Matt Taylor
A QAS spokeswoman said they were free from the vehicle, conscious and breathing.

The crash was initially believed to be serious enough to scramble the QGAir rescue helicopter carrying critical care paramedics, but it was turned back after reaching Rollingstone.

The highway remains open but motorists were advised to either avoid the area or proceed with caution.

A vehicle has collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway in front of Frosty Mango. Photo: Matt Taylor
More to follow.

 

leighton.smith@news.com.au

Originally published as Car rolls after hitting truck on Bruce Hwy

