A CAR has rolled after a two vehicle crash on Ann St in Bundaberg East.

Paramedics are on the scene of the two vehicle crash, which happed at 3.20pm.

There were no entrapments reported.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said it was possible one patient was receiving treatment at this time.

No serious injuries were reported.