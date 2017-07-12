Car pushed into house

WAH Heng Kee meant to brake.

But his foot hit the accelerator, sending his Toyota Camry into a parked car, shunting it into a house.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told the incident caused $3200 damage but Kee had already repaid the owner $2000.

Kee, 52, a farm hand, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Wyllie St at 5.25pm on April 16.

The court heard he had pulled into a driveway intending to reverse.

Kee's lawyer said it was an unfortunate accident.

Kee was placed on a $400 recognisance bond for four months.