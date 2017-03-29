29°
News

WATCH: Car park ripped up after flash flooding

Mikayla Haupt
| 29th Mar 2017 11:54 AM Updated: 4:17 PM

FLOODED: McDonalds Rd, right down to the intersection with and Knockroe Rd, is flooded.
FLOODED: McDonalds Rd, right down to the intersection with and Knockroe Rd, is flooded. Taren Donovan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHILE the water over the car park at the Apple Tree Creek has receded, it has left it's mark upon the local park.

The car park has been completely ripped up by the fast flowing water, leaving slabs of road shifted and fences barely upright.

 

WRECKED: The car park at Apple Tree Creek has been ripped up by today's flash flooding.
WRECKED: The car park at Apple Tree Creek has been ripped up by today's flash flooding. Taren Donovan

Taren Donovan captured the destruction about 1.45pm today.

WRECKED: The flash flooding Apple Tree Creek has ripped apart the car park.
WRECKED: The flash flooding Apple Tree Creek has ripped apart the car park. Taren Donovan

EARLIER

"THIS is the highest I have seen it here in 18 years we have lived here"

That's what Judy Petschulies said as flood waters tore through Apple Tree Creek this morning.

 

With parts of Bundaberg receiving 100mm of rain in the past 24 hours, Apple Tree Creek residents have witnessed severe flash flooding and there's still more rain forecast.

Ms Petschulies described Apple Tree Creek's rodeo and park grounds as a "seething bubbling mass of red water".

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Our property is about 1km from where you see the flooding there at the rodeo grounds," Ms Petschulies said.

"We have had over 130mm of rain in a very short time today, hence the flash flooding.

 

FLOODED: Judy Petschulies captured rising waters at Apple Tree Creek this morning.
FLOODED: Judy Petschulies captured rising waters at Apple Tree Creek this morning. Judy Petschulies

"Prior to this we had over 250mm of rain so the ground is already saturated and this came down so quickly and had nowhere to go.

"This is all caused by Apple Tree Creek bursting its banks."

Ms Petschulies said when the creek burst it banks it runs right beside her property.

 

FLOODED: Judy Petschulies said today&#39;s flash flooding was the highest she&#39;s seen in 18 years living in the area.
FLOODED: Judy Petschulies said today's flash flooding was the highest she's seen in 18 years living in the area. Judy Petschulies

While her home was in no danger of flooding as the water is receding, Ms Petschulies said "if we get more rain it will come up again over next few days".

"We have all built our houses high enough hopefully to avoid flooding," she said.

"(The) garden is coping OK - two sheds have had water go through them but we just move goods higher up on shelves.

"Many around our area are isolated as they are cut off by water, but we can get out if we need to."

The Isis Hwy is closed and the Bureau of Meteorology has issued the Wide Bay a severe weather warning as residents watch roads turn into rivers.

 

FLOODED: The Bruce Hwy at Apple Tree Creek.
FLOODED: The Bruce Hwy at Apple Tree Creek. Cass Hopkinson

Gentle Annie Rd and Misty Gums Rd look like a rushing river, said Bronte Lee Civill, who shared photographs she took.

An Apple Tree Creek resident also shot footage of torrents at the bottom of Drummond St.

At 11am, ex-tropical cyclone Debbie was over inland central Queensland about 130km north-west of Moranbah.

The system is expected to continue moving southwards over the central interior of the state today before tracking in a south-easterly direction during tomorrow.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  editors picks flash flooding; apple tree creek; cyclone debbie

UPDATE: Severe weather warning issued for Wide Bay

UPDATE: Severe weather warning issued for Wide Bay

AFTER a downpour in the Bundaberg region last night, the rain is here to stay for at least the next 48 hours.

UPDATE: Moderate flood warning for Baffle Creek, Kolan River

FLASH FLOODING: Bucca Crossing's completely submerged in the wake of recent rainfall.

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it

UPDATE: At least 7 Bundaberg region roads closed

WET WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain thanks to Cyclone Debbie caused flash flooding across the Bundaberg region on March 29, 2017.

Some roads remain open but authorities urge caution

Brace for 60km/h winds tomorrow night

SURF'S UP: Surfers make the most of the Cyclone Debbie swell at Nielson Park Beach, Bargara on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

Secure loose items - or pick up your surfboard - but take care

Local Partners

Make a bid for it at auction

EVERYTHING from excavators to extinguishers are among the items listed for sale at the monster Childers Rotary Auction.

Readings' 2017 relay team

Relay for Life fundraiser

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Soldiers' stories at Moncrieff

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Realities of life for a soldier.

Strassman show to poke fun at technology addiction

LOT OF LAUGHS: Comedian and ventriloquist David Strassman.

Ventriloquist returns to Bundaberg with laughs every 10 seconds

MOVIE REVIEW: LEGO Batman best caped crusader yet

Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Batman!

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

MOVIE REVIEW: Power Rangers way out of their league

Becky G., Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, Ludi Lin, and RJ Cyler in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

A Lego action figure is capable of running rings around teen misfits

Bliss N Eso announce a stack of regional tour dates

Aussie rappers Bliss N Eso are hitting the road in May for a 27-date national tour.

AUSSIE rappers hitting the road in May with new album.

Scarlett Johansson reveals the huge roles she’s lost out on

Scarlett Johansson greets fans at the Japan World Premiere of the movie Ghost In The Shell.

GHOST in the Shell star shares ups and downs of Hollywood.

MOVIE REVIEW: Life puts Alien’s Ridley Scott on notice

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

RYAN Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson star in epic sci-fi thriller.

MKR villain claims producers ‘blackmailed’ him

MKR's Josh has slammed the show's producers, claiming they tried to "blackmail" him.

Josh has hit back at the show with claims about being “blackmailed”.

IMMACULATE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS AND OVERLOOKING PARK

2 Emery Court, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $365,000

This immaculate rendered Errol Bauer built home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the everyday standard.

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $259,000

Ideally suited to those looking for extra living space, this must see property consists of 4 generous size bedrooms plus office, 2 living areas plus separated...

ABSOLUTE OCEANFRONT LAND

Lot 5 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying spectacular 180 ... $395,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying spectacular 180 degree unrestricted views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and...

BLOCK OF LAND WITH OCEAN VIEWS

Lot 41 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of ... $220,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and tranquilly that this area offers. ...

ELEVATED OCEAN ASPECT LAND

Lot 43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Stunning elevated lots some 3 meters higher than the front lots providing ... $220,000

Stunning elevated lots some 3 meters higher than the front lots providing the opportunity to build a home and retain an ocean aspect without paying the price that...

BRAND NEW OCEAN ASPECT HOME

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 3 2 2 $489,000

Save the time and hassle of building by buying this absolutely stunning brand new home situated in Ocean Heights Estate, Elliott Heads. The home is built on a lot...

PICTURE PERFECT WITH GREAT SIDE ACCESS AND LARGE SHED

1 Taylor Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 3 $259,000

Nestled in a quiet family friendly street this immaculately presented residence has been lovingly well maintained over the years. The light filled home has a...

LARGE 1231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $349,900

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $289,000

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $309,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!