WATCH: Car park ripped up after flash flooding

FLOODED: McDonalds Rd, right down to the intersection with and Knockroe Rd, is flooded.

WHILE the water over the car park at the Apple Tree Creek has receded, it has left it's mark upon the local park.

The car park has been completely ripped up by the fast flowing water, leaving slabs of road shifted and fences barely upright.

WRECKED: The car park at Apple Tree Creek has been ripped up by today's flash flooding. Taren Donovan

Taren Donovan captured the destruction about 1.45pm today.

WRECKED: The flash flooding Apple Tree Creek has ripped apart the car park. Taren Donovan

EARLIER

"THIS is the highest I have seen it here in 18 years we have lived here"

That's what Judy Petschulies said as flood waters tore through Apple Tree Creek this morning.

With parts of Bundaberg receiving 100mm of rain in the past 24 hours, Apple Tree Creek residents have witnessed severe flash flooding and there's still more rain forecast.

Ms Petschulies described Apple Tree Creek's rodeo and park grounds as a "seething bubbling mass of red water".

"Our property is about 1km from where you see the flooding there at the rodeo grounds," Ms Petschulies said.

"We have had over 130mm of rain in a very short time today, hence the flash flooding.

FLOODED: Judy Petschulies captured rising waters at Apple Tree Creek this morning. Judy Petschulies

"Prior to this we had over 250mm of rain so the ground is already saturated and this came down so quickly and had nowhere to go.

"This is all caused by Apple Tree Creek bursting its banks."

Ms Petschulies said when the creek burst it banks it runs right beside her property.

FLOODED: Judy Petschulies said today's flash flooding was the highest she's seen in 18 years living in the area. Judy Petschulies

While her home was in no danger of flooding as the water is receding, Ms Petschulies said "if we get more rain it will come up again over next few days".

"We have all built our houses high enough hopefully to avoid flooding," she said.

"(The) garden is coping OK - two sheds have had water go through them but we just move goods higher up on shelves.

"Many around our area are isolated as they are cut off by water, but we can get out if we need to."

The Isis Hwy is closed and the Bureau of Meteorology has issued the Wide Bay a severe weather warning as residents watch roads turn into rivers.

FLOODED: The Bruce Hwy at Apple Tree Creek. Cass Hopkinson

Gentle Annie Rd and Misty Gums Rd look like a rushing river, said Bronte Lee Civill, who shared photographs she took.

An Apple Tree Creek resident also shot footage of torrents at the bottom of Drummond St.

At 11am, ex-tropical cyclone Debbie was over inland central Queensland about 130km north-west of Moranbah.

The system is expected to continue moving southwards over the central interior of the state today before tracking in a south-easterly direction during tomorrow.