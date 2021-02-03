Menu
RECOGNISE ANYONE?: Police believe the men pictured may be able to assist with enquiries. Photo: Contributed
News

Car park fire investigation heats up as police call for help

Mikayla Haupt
3rd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Bundaberg Police are appealing for public assistance regarding a fire in a Bundaberg Central car park in late January.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said at 10pm on Thursday, January 21, two men allegedly walked along Bourbong St, near the intersection of Tantitha St at Bundaberg Central and ignited a small palm tree in the car park.

“It will be further alleged that once alight, the burning palm tree caused enough heat to melt the front of a vehicle parked near the tree,” Sen Const Duncan said.

“Police believe the men pictured may be able to assist with enquiries.

“One man is described as having a Caucasian appearance, slim build, wearing a light coloured t-shirt and dark shorts.

“The other man is described as a Caucasian appearance, taller, wearing a black t-shirt with white writing on the front.”

Sen Const Duncan said anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.

If you have information for police, you can contact them via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number: QP2100134008.

bundaberg police fire
