Car park a concern in turtle plan

NEW COMPLEX: Last year Shane OConnor with National Parks minister Steven Miles at Mon Repos Turtle Centre looking over expansion details.

NEW COMPLEX: Last year Shane OConnor with National Parks minister Steven Miles at Mon Repos Turtle Centre looking over expansion details. Mike Knott BUN150917TURTLE2

THE State is going to pave paradise and put up a parking lot.

Bargara resident Pam Soper feared the construction on the new multi-million-dollar Mon Repos centre would knock down hundreds of tree.

The concerned woman said hundreds of trees will be cut down to allow for a new road and a carpark.

"The trees were put there to shade the beach at the world famous turtle rookery,” she said.

"And now they want to turn it in to a you-beauty commercial tourist attraction and building, but at what cost?”

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said the Palaszczuk Government was updating the Mon Repos turtle centre to be able give visitors an exciting eco-based tourism experience all year round, even outside of turtle season.

"Not only will the new centre bring extra tourism dollars into Bundaberg for years to come while promoting the importance of turtle conservation, but the fact that we are working with a local company means this project will benefit the local economy,” she told the NewsMail last week.

The new centre will include a cafe, updated interpretive material and a theatrette providing an "immersive experience” during and outside the summer turtle nesting season.

A Department of Environment and Science spokeswoman said they were aware of concerns raised in relation to the car park and this element of the redevelopment has been deferred while DES undertakes further consultation.

"The Department will ensure that removal of vegetation to build the new centre will not impact turtles,” she said.

"The new centre will provide a complete barrier of light spill from Bundaberg reaching the beach in that area.

"In addition, the new centre has been designed not to be a source of light in itself.”

Construction of the new centre will proceed while further consultation is undertaken on the car park.

Ms Soper believes people should be able to walk from current carpark to the centre and the Department should not cut any trees down.