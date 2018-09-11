Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car flipped on Sydney Harbour Bridge. Source: Twitter @mfazackerley
A car flipped on Sydney Harbour Bridge. Source: Twitter @mfazackerley
News

Car flips over on Harbour Bridge

by Charis Chang
11th Sep 2018 5:35 PM

EMERGENCY services were called to the Sydney Harbour Bridge after a car overturned in the southbound lanes.

A driver aged in his 20s was believed to have hit an old toll gate and rolled his car, according to Nine News Sydney. Two passengers reportedly suffered minor injuries.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the scene to treat two possible patients but were not required.

Police were also called to the scene about 2.30pm after receiving reports of a car flipped over at the second set of tollboths on the Bradfield Highway.

A NSW Police spokesman has since confirmed the road has been reopened.

editors picks sydney harbour bridge

Top Stories

    DECISION IS IMMINENT: Bargara high-rise to go to vote

    premium_icon DECISION IS IMMINENT: Bargara high-rise to go to vote

    Council News BUNDABERG Regional Council has confirmed the matter will be listed on the agenda at the ordinary meeting.

    'On the brink of disaster': Pitt's speech packs a punch

    premium_icon 'On the brink of disaster': Pitt's speech packs a punch

    Politics Pitt says State Government is 'robbing $1.1b a year' from consumers

    Man spends entire inheritance in 12 months

    premium_icon Man spends entire inheritance in 12 months

    Crime Mum's inheritance could have supported his music career

    Local Partners