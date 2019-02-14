Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Crash near Clifford Gardens
News

Car overturns in collision outside city shopping centre

Tara Miko
by
14th Feb 2019 10:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a car overturned in a collision outside a shopping centre in Toowoomba this morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Anzac Ave and James St outside Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre about 9.30am with reports a car and a truck had collided.

The smaller car had overturned in the collision, resting on its roof when crews arrived on scene.

A vehicle was flipped on its roof in a collision outside Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre in Toowoomba.
A vehicle was flipped on its roof in a collision outside Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre in Toowoomba. Neville Madsen

The Queensland Ambulance Service including a critical care paramedic assessed three people at the scene, with one person reporting no injuries.

Two others, a man and a woman, suffered minor injuries and were transported to Toowoomba Hospital.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews worked with tow truck operators to right the smaller black vehicle and contain a fuel spill.

clifford gardens shopping centre queensland fire and emergency services toowoomba toowoomba traffic
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Police search for three boys after service station attack

    premium_icon Police search for three boys after service station attack

    Crime POLICE are hunting for three boys after they attacked a man at a service station overnight.

    Two weeks in and just 250 people on controversial card

    Two weeks in and just 250 people on controversial card

    News DSS wouldn't confirm when additional support would be implemented

    Trolls attack Bundy flood angel

    premium_icon Trolls attack Bundy flood angel

    News Wendy Hughes is doing her part to help those up north.

    Couple hopeful piano 'jam sessions' will bring life to CBD

    premium_icon Couple hopeful piano 'jam sessions' will bring life to CBD

    News Barry Fensom wants to see jam sessions at the piano on Bourbong St