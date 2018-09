The Deep Creek bridge near Gayndah in 1908 was one of the first such structures in Queensland.

THE Queensland Ambulance Service responded to a single vehicle crash in Degilbo, north-west of Biggenden overnight.

It is believed the vehicle crashed into a gully at Deep Creek Bridge at about 1.30am this morning and two adult patients were transported to Biggenden Hospital.

One patient was uninjured and the other had reported back and chest pain.

More details to follow.