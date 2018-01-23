Car on roof after crash at roundabout

ROLLOVER: An elderly couple are being treated by paramedics are rolling their car down an embankment.

A CAR has rolled down an embankment and flipped onto its roof at the turtle roundabout.

Emergency Services are at the scene of the single- car rollover on Bargara Rd and Burnett Heads Rd.

The crash happened just before 11.15am.

Newsmail photographer Mike Knott is also at the scene and said the Peugeot convertible, with two passengers inside, had rolled down a small embankment.

"It looks like they have left the roundabout, down an embankment and stopped into a ditch,' he said.

"Paramedics are treating an elderly woman for leg injuries at the scene and an elderly man was just loaded into the ambulance.

"He had a head bandage and a neck brace on."

Traffic is slow in the area but the road has not been blocked off.

More to come.