Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Car on roof after crash at roundabout

ROLLOVER: An elderly couple are being treated by paramedics are rolling their car down an embankment.
ROLLOVER: An elderly couple are being treated by paramedics are rolling their car down an embankment.
Ashley Clark
by

A CAR has rolled down an embankment and flipped onto its roof at the turtle roundabout.

Emergency Services are at the scene of the single- car rollover on Bargara Rd and Burnett Heads Rd.

The crash happened just before 11.15am.

Newsmail photographer Mike Knott is also at the scene and said the Peugeot convertible, with two passengers inside, had rolled down a small embankment.

"It looks like they have left the roundabout, down an embankment and stopped into a ditch,' he said.

"Paramedics are treating an elderly woman for leg injuries at the scene and an elderly man was just loaded into the ambulance.

"He had a head bandage and a neck brace on."

Traffic is slow in the area but the road has not been blocked off.

More to come.

 

Police and paramedics at the scene of the crash
Police and paramedics at the scene of the crash

Topics:  crash editors picks emergency services police

Bundaberg News Mail
Gladstone couple's nightmare trip to Bundaberg

Gladstone couple's nightmare trip to Bundaberg

A GLADSTONE couple feel violated after a trip to Bundaberg to celebrate their engagement went horribly wrong when their hotel room was ransacked.

Woman killed in horror highway crash near Gympie

Scene of the crash at Long Flat.

A woman has lost her life in a tragic crash near Gympie

Police sink inflatable pool refund scam

In the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Mayes pleaded guilty to one count of fraud.

Bundy man busted for returns

Bond for radar detector

CAUGHT: A radar detector detector, inside a police car.

Germans' gift backfires

Local Partners