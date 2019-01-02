Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
At 2pm, three fire crews were called to an address at Fingerboard Rd.
At 2pm, three fire crews were called to an address at Fingerboard Rd. Alan Gibson
News

Car and caravan destroyed by fire at Miriam Vale

Mark Zita
by
2nd Jan 2019 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a car and grass fire at Miriam Vale.

At 2pm, three crews were called to an address at Fingerboard Rd.

When they arrived, they found the car fully alight with the caravan also at risk.

The resulting flames also caused a grass fire near by.

The sole occupant of the caravan managed to escape the flames, and crews put out the fire just before 2.30pm.

Fingerboard Rd was closed to traffic during the blaze but has since re-opened to traffic.

gladstone region miriam vale queensland fire and emergency services
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Minister responds: Clarity on Jewel call-in

    premium_icon Minister responds: Clarity on Jewel call-in

    Opinion STATE Planning Minister Cameron Dick has responded to an opinion piece published in today's NewsMail.

    • 2nd Jan 2019 3:30 PM
    HEALTH RISK: Washed up packages deemed dangerous

    HEALTH RISK: Washed up packages deemed dangerous

    Crime Packages of white powder washed up on Bundaberg beaches last week

    Dozen fearless predictions for Bundy sport this year

    premium_icon Dozen fearless predictions for Bundy sport this year

    News NewsMail journalist Shane Jones makes predictions for 2019

    DRIVE SAFE: New Year plea after 12 killed on Burnett roads

    DRIVE SAFE: New Year plea after 12 killed on Burnett roads

    News More than 160 drivers and passengers were killed across the state.

    Local Partners