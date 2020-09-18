Car needs cleaning? Charity washing cars for worthy cause

SOAP AND SUDS: Moore Park Beach Scouts are offering to wash cars for an affordable price.

TREAT yourself to a car wash this weekend with proceeds going to a great cause.

Despite celebrating their second birthday last month, there was no time to rest for the Moore Park Beach Scouts Group, with plenty of community projects in the works.

Group leader Jim Harrop said the focus of scouts was to assist with the needs of children and help build their character through participation in fun community activities.

"The group was founded by members of our community after a need was found to offer local kids social and recreational pursuits," Mr Harrop said.

"In Scouting we are a youth-led and adult supported organisation that focuses on developing the Scouts' social, physical, intellectual, emotional and spiritual areas."

Relying solely on sponsorships and donations, Mr Harrop said lockdown restrictions made it challenging to participate in their traditional fundraising activities.

But now the registered charity is back with a bang and will be offering car washes at an affordable price tomorrow.

"The car wash is a great way to get back into the community, raise money for new equipment, training and subsidising future scout camps," Mr Harrop said.

"We wanted support the Moore Park Beach Tavern too, as they had to endure a longer lockdown than other businesses so we wanted to give back to the community."

In addition to the car wash, the group are also working on an exciting community project, where they will be building planter boxes for Moore Park Beach daycare centre Kids and Co.

Together, scouts and children from the centre will be planting them next week.

Scouts and parents will be washing cars tomorrow from 2.30pm until 5.00pm in the Moore Park Beach Tavern carpark.

Offering the service for $5 per vehicle, the registered charity said all donations are appreciated.

Receipts will be issued to all customers which allows free entry to the screening of a family-friendly movie, which will commence after the fundraising event.