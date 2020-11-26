Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A car has crashed into a palm tree at the corner of Sydney and Gordon St in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Tara Miko
A car has crashed into a palm tree at the corner of Sydney and Gordon St in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Tara Miko
News

Car mounts footpath, crashes into palm tree in Mackay CBD

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
26th Nov 2020 7:00 AM | Updated: 9:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CAR has mounted a footpath and crashed into a tree in the Mackay CBD.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Sydney and Gordon St about 6.35am following reports of a crash outside the Jamaica Blue cafe.

They arrived to find a vehicle completely mounted onto the footpath and a palm tree knocked over only a short distance from the Mackay police station.

A car has crashed into a palm tree at the corner of Sydney and Gordon St in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Tara Miko
A car has crashed into a palm tree at the corner of Sydney and Gordon St in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Tara Miko

A Queensland Police spokesman was unable to provide the cause of the crash at this stage.

More stories:

Murder accused charged with pole assault and car damage

Mum of four ignores disqualification to get kids to school

'Bleak' future for drug dealer with 'deplorable' history

A car has crashed into a palm tree at the corner of Sydney and Gordon St in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Tara Miko
A car has crashed into a palm tree at the corner of Sydney and Gordon St in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Tara Miko

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the patient was not injured and did not require transport to hospital.

Traffic in the area has not been impacted.

A public bench was ripped out from the ground in the crash.

Council staff have been alerted to clean up the area and the car has been towed from the scene.

Damage caused by a car crash at the corner of Sydney and Gordon St in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Tara Miko
Damage caused by a car crash at the corner of Sydney and Gordon St in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Tara Miko

Subscriber benefits:

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

editors picks emergency services mackay cbd mackay crash traffic accidents
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Two hospitalised after truck, vehicle crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Two hospitalised after truck, vehicle crash

        News Paramedics were called to the scene just after 8.30am.

        • 26th Nov 2020 9:32 AM
        ‘RIPPED OFF’: Man busted with meth complains of dodgy drugs

        Premium Content ‘RIPPED OFF’: Man busted with meth complains of dodgy drugs

        News Lawyer says client's relapse came about after his relationship ended

        Did anyone take the $1500 to come work on a Bundy farm?

        Premium Content Did anyone take the $1500 to come work on a Bundy farm?

        News The cash incentive was announced two months ago.

        FULL CIRCLE: Special one-off statement pieces made with love

        Premium Content FULL CIRCLE: Special one-off statement pieces made with love

        News In addition to her handmade wreaths, Molly plans to pass her knowledge onto others...