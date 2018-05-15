Car lands upside down in front of home after crash in Bay

Emergency services attended a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Miller and Hansen Streets, Urangan.

A CAR landed on its roof in front of a suburban house in Urangan following a two-car crash on Tuesday.

A man, who was inside the car which turned upside down, had to be taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Paramedics found him on the ground next to the vehicle when they arrived on scene about 12.50pm.

Emergency services attended a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Miller and Hansen Streets, Urangan. Valerie Horton

The intersection at Miller and Hansen Sts, where the accident happened, was blocked off by emergency crews.

A neighbour recalled hearing a "loud thud" when the two cars collided.

There was one person inside the other vehicle involved, but the individual did not require medical treatment.

Their vehicle was severely damaged at the front.

