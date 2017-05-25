Car into a tree on Branyan St

Two cars have collided on Branyan St this morning.

EMERGENCY services are responding to a two-car crash on Branyan St.

The crash happened about 8am this morning, just as people were getting ready to go to work.

A Toyota Rav 4 has collided with a Hyundai Excel from behind and pushed the car across the road and into a tree.

Craig Warhurst

The Hyundai has extensive damage to the rear and front of the car while the Toyota has damage to its front bumper.

Both drivers are out of the car and no-one was seriously injured.

Police are conducting an investigation at the scene.