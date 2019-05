A car on fire on the M1 near Exit 49 on the Gold Coast. Photo: Amanda Robbemond

A car on fire on the M1 near Exit 49 on the Gold Coast. Photo: Amanda Robbemond

TRAFFIC on the M1 was brought to a crawl after a car was engulfed in flames near Dreamworld.

Emergency crews were called today about 1pm to the burning vehicle near Exit 49 and successfully extinguished the blaze.

Smoke from the car was visible from a distance.

Traffic slowed to a crawl with tailbacks stretching back for kilometres.