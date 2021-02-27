Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Man critical after car hits tree in medical episode

Felicity Ripper
Felicity Ripper
27th Feb 2021 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A car crash north of the Sunshine Coast is now a police matter after paramedics worked on a man in a critical condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics did not transfer the man to hospital after his car hit a tree at Cooloola Cove about 10.50am on Saturday.

"We've referred the matter to Queensland Police Service," the spokeswoman said.

Poo problem leads gamer to stab house guest

Coast rider dies after highway off ramp crash

A police spokeswoman said the crash at Endeavour Dr possibly resulted from a medical episode.

Police remained at the scene at 12.30pm.

cooloola cove crash critical gympie
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bennett’s fresh call to upgrade busy Bargara intersection

        Premium Content Bennett’s fresh call to upgrade busy Bargara intersection

        News Mr Bennett met with concerned parents earlier this month who had witnessed many near misses.

        PRESTIGIOUS AWARD: Bundy teacher recognised

        Premium Content PRESTIGIOUS AWARD: Bundy teacher recognised

        News “Receiving one of these prestigious teaching awards represents national recognition...

        Patient sustains pelvic injury in roadside incident

        Premium Content Patient sustains pelvic injury in roadside incident

        News Bundaberg paramedics have responded to an incident in Thabeban overnight.

        Grand old home on move from Bundy to Bay

        Premium Content Grand old home on move from Bundy to Bay

        News A stunning old Queenslander has found a new home on the Fraser Coast after being...