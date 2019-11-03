Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services crews have been called to an accident involving a car and a child on a scooter in North Rockhampton.
Emergency services crews have been called to an accident involving a car and a child on a scooter in North Rockhampton.
News

Car hits child on scooter

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
2nd Nov 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 3rd Nov 2019 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A boy was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with a lower leg injury after a scooter accident in Dee Street on Saturday afternoon.

He was in a stable condition while being transported, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

 

BREAKING 3.30PM: Emergency services crews have been called to an accident involving a car and a child on a scooter in North Rockhampton.

The incident happened in Dee Street, Koongal, about 3.29pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said initial reports indicated the child had sustained a leg injury.

More to come.

child emergency
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        House 'well involved' by flames, Scenes of Crime on site

        House 'well involved' by flames, Scenes of Crime on site

        News FIREYS are still at the scene of a house fire at Sharon, with all emergency services called just after 6am.

        UPDATE: How quick-thinking dad saved family at Fraser Island

        premium_icon UPDATE: How quick-thinking dad saved family at Fraser Island

        News Family lucky to be alive after car rolls and lands in water

        Bundy aged care advocates not surprised by horror findings

        premium_icon Bundy aged care advocates not surprised by horror findings

        News 'It didn’t come as a shock, it wasn’t worse than what we expected'

        How to pick a Melbourne Cup winner

        How to pick a Melbourne Cup winner

        Horses Don't know who to back in the Melbourne Cup? Find tips here