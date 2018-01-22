Car goes up in flames on a Bundaberg road

A FAMILY have made a quick escape from their burning car after it caught fire in the middle of the road.

A witness captured photos of the incident on the corner of the Ring Road and Goodwood Rd at about 4.50pm on Sunday afternoon and said the car looked like it had just started to burn.

"As we arrived the car looked like it had only just caught fire," the witness said.

"We stopped for about three minutes and in that time the flames had made their way from the bonnet to the front interior of the car."

"The family had evacuated the car before we got there and were standing on the grassy side of the road."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Bundaberg senior firefighter Curtis Yates said the Holden Captiva was well alight when crews arrived.

"It was definitely well alight but thankfully the occupants had evacuated the vehicle," he said.

"We were able to put out the fire within a matter of minutes and there were no injuries."

Mr Yates said there was no clear cause of the fire yet but it had been deemed not suspicious.