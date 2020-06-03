Menu
UP IN SMOKE: Police are currently investigating after a car allegedly involved in an evade police incident was found alight in Bundaberg this morning. Photo: 7News.
Car found ablaze two hours after alleged police evasion

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
3rd Jun 2020 3:30 PM
A CAR has been found ablaze at a boat ramp two hours after the driver allegedly evaded police in Bundaberg.

Bundaberg police officers are urging anyone who witnessed the fire to contact them with information.

A QPS spokeswoman said at 6.30am today a white Ford Falcon sedan was involved in an evasion with police in a residential area in Ashfield before it was found at a boat ramp on Fairymead Rd, set alight.

She said the vehicle was found on fire at 8.30am.

"Police are currently investigating the matter and request that if anyone witnessed the vehicle fire or anyone in the area around that time to please contact police and quote QP2001147618," she said.

Anyone with information can contact PoliceLink via 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

bundaberg car fire police qps
Bundaberg News Mail

