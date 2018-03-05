Menu
Bruce Hwy at a standstill after horror rollover crash

Francesca Mcmackin
by
5th Mar 2018 6:35 AM

UPDATE 7.10AM: Bruce Highway traffic is at a standstill after a serious rollover this morning. 

The southbound lanes of the highway have been congested since the crash at 6.27am, but the traffic build-up is growing. 

Motorists have reported being at a standstill for more than 10 minutes. 

Witnesses to the crash reported the vehicle flipped multiple times, and paramedics who rushed to the scene said the driver suffered back injuries and abrasions. 

The driver has been taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition. 

BREAKING 6.35AM: Paramedics have just arrived at the scene of a serious Bruce Highway crash in which a car has rolled "multiple times".

Emergency crews rushed to the highway at Cooroy, after the rollover about 6.27am in the southbound lanes.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said witnesses reported the car flipped multiple times in the single vehicle crash. 

Paramedics are assessing the injuries of one patient in the vehicle. 

Motorists can expect minor delays in both directions while passing Cooroy, just south of the southern exit. 

More to come. 

