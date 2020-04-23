Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
.
.
Breaking

Car explosion seriously burns man

Jack Evans
23rd Apr 2020 7:09 AM | Updated: 7:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Paramedics rushed to Banana last night to treat a man in his 40s for serious burns after a car he was working on backfired.

Queensland Ambulance crews arrived on the scene near the Banana State State School at 6.48pm last night.

They found the patient had suffered serious burns to his back and torso.

He was initially transported by road to Moura Hospital but eventually needed to be flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Queensland Police confirmed the backfiring car caused a fire which burnt the man.

However fire crews were not needed, and did not attend.

banana car backfire queensland ambulance services queensland police services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former DJ turns life around after drug bust

        premium_icon Former DJ turns life around after drug bust

        News The man was selling party drugs to some of his friends so they could 'have a good time'.

        Businesses submit parking issue petition

        premium_icon Businesses submit parking issue petition

        News A petition involving parking in the CBD has reached the Bundaberg Regional...

        New rental laws passed among string of measures

        premium_icon New rental laws passed among string of measures

        Health Queensland Parliament passes new rental laws among string of Covid-19 measures

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        News New national crossword a daily digital experience