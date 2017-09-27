Car destroyed in crash with truck

The scene of the crash at the intersection of Sharon Rd and Gin Gin Rd.

UPDATE: South Kolan police Sergeant Rob Jorna said it was lucky no one was seriously hurt, because given the severity of the crash, there was potential for injuries to be much worse.

The female driver of the Ford hatchback was lucky not to receive life-threatening injuries.

He said it was a timely reminder for people to pay attention and think about the Fatal Five, especially during the school holidays.

A number of witnesses saw the crash and police are in the process of taking statements.

"The truck driver made attempts to avoid the accident," Sgt Jorna said.

The investigation is ongoing.

EARLIER: Crews are on scene after a horror crash between a truck and a car.

The crash happened at the intersection of Gin Gin Rd and Sharon Rd at Sharon just before 5.30pm.

Traffic is flowing, being directed by bystanders.

A witness at the scene said the car appeared to be carrying at least one backpacker.

Police, ambulance and fire crews are on scene.

Traffic control has been called in.

Nearby residents said the crash was about the fifth in the area in the last six years.

It is believed Clayton's is on scene and will tow the truck.

Neighbours recounted a prior crash where an elderly couple were driving when their accelerator got stuck and their car ended up in the ditch, which was full of water and then the car started to fill up.

Luckily, everyone out out.