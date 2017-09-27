29°
News

Car destroyed in crash with truck

The scene of the crash at the intersection of Sharon Rd and Gin Gin Rd.
The scene of the crash at the intersection of Sharon Rd and Gin Gin Rd. Mikayla Haupt
Mikayla Haupt
by

UPDATE: South Kolan police Sergeant Rob Jorna said it was lucky no one was seriously hurt, because given the severity of the crash, there was potential for injuries to be much worse.

The female driver of the Ford hatchback was lucky not to receive life-threatening injuries.

He said it was a timely reminder for people to pay attention and think about the Fatal Five, especially during the school holidays.

A number of witnesses saw the crash and police are in the process of taking statements.

"The truck driver made attempts to avoid the accident," Sgt Jorna said.

The investigation is ongoing.

EARLIER: Crews are on scene after a horror crash between a truck and a car.

The crash happened at the intersection of Gin Gin Rd and Sharon Rd at Sharon just before 5.30pm.

Traffic is flowing, being directed by bystanders.

 

A witness at the scene said the car appeared to be carrying at least one backpacker.

Police, ambulance and fire crews are on scene.

Traffic control has been called in.

Nearby residents said the crash was about the fifth in the area in the last six years.

It is believed Clayton's is on scene and will tow the truck.

Neighbours recounted a prior crash where an elderly couple were driving when their accelerator got stuck and their car ended up in the ditch, which was full of water and then the car started to fill up.

Luckily, everyone out out.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  editors picks

Bundaberg News Mail
Teen hits mum with shovel, makes stab threats

Teen hits mum with shovel, makes stab threats

A TEENAGER wielding an axe and a shovel who violently threatened his mother has avoided a jail term because of his youth, remorse and treatment.

Snakes slithering in now it's spring

HANDLERS: Queensland reptile removal rangers Lee Davis and Roy McGrath catch a range of snakes each year.

IT'S snake season.

Qantas executives to speak at Bundy brekkie

BREAKFAST MEETING: Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt speaking at a Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce breakfast last year.

Hear about airline's business rewards program

Traffic blocked as cars crash on city street

Cluster of crashes in Bundy

Local Partners