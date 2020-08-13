Menu
Shae Tucker's stolen car which was set alight in Idalia.
Car destroyed, but best friend returns home

by KEAGAN ELDER
13th Aug 2020 8:04 AM
A young woman was left heartbroken after heartless thieves stole her car.

But Shae Tucker, of Oonoonba, was left more distraught after the thieves left her gate open, allowing her ­elderly dog Phineas to escape from her Riveredge Blvd home on Monday.

"The car is not my top priority. Just want my best friend (Phineas) back," she said.

Ms Tucker's dog returned home a few hours later looking "very shaken up".

Ms Tucker said Phineas looked like he had been on an adventure and she was grateful for all the people who looked out for her dog.

The thieves got away with Ms Tucker's red Mazda before setting it on fire.

The burnt-out wreck was found on Lakeside Drive in Idalia. The wreckage of the burnt-out car was left in a park.

A screenshot of Shae Tucker with her dog Phineas.
Police are investigating the theft. No one has been arrested yet.

Division 10 councillor Les Walker blasted the thieves for their actions.

"It's a disgrace to find this stuck in the local landscape for the council to clean up at ratepayers' expense," he said.

Abandoned vehicles that have been in the same location for an unusual length of time, are inoperable or don't display valid registration plates should be reported to council's customer service centre on 13 48 10.

A local contractor is used for police tows, such as seizing vehicles for evidence, mechanical inspections or stolen cars.

The owners of stolen cars can use their own towing ­services.

