Have you seen this vehicle?
News

CAR CRIMS: Thieves steal vehicle, take plates from another

Crystal Jones
15th Sep 2020 8:54 AM
POLICE are on the lookout for a stolen Toyota Camry.

Between 10.30pm Saturday and 5.30am Sunday, a blue Toyota Camry was stolen from Spear St, Bundaberg.

The vehicle's Queensland registration number is 434YAF.

In the same time frame, yet another offence occurred five minutes away on Walker St.

Queensland registration plates bearing the number 356YRD were stolen from another vehicle.

Police believe these plates may now be on the stolen Camry.

If anyone has any information in relation to the stolen vehicle, please contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP number QP2001924464.

