Car crashes into tree

UPDATE 5.13PM: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman has confirmed that two people will be taken to hospital following a crash on Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd.

The spokeswoman said the car was badly damaged in the crash, but both occupants were able to free themselves from the car and were walking around.

However, one of them, a man, suffered a possible head injury and was taken to Gin Gin Hospital.

A woman involved in the crash will also be taken to hospital.

She is also in a stable condition.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are headed to a crash at Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd.

It is believed a car has crashed into a tree.

It is a single-vehicle crash.

Early reports suggest extensive damage to the vehicle.

A spokeswoman for the Bundaberg Ambulance Service said the crash happened around 4pm.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured.

Paramedics are on scene.