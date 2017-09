THE scene of a black Peugot GTI on its roof on Goodwood Rd could have caused serious concern, but ambulance crews say the occupants made a lucky escape.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the crash happened on a stretch of the highway at Elliott.

The crash on Goodwood Rd.

It was called in a 4.39pm today.

No one was harmed in the crash.

The crash comes one week after another crash at Elliott, two kilometers south of Bundaberg.