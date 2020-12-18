Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Car crashes onto train tracks

by SAM FLANAGAN
18th Dec 2020 1:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating after a car crashed onto train tracks this morning in Townsville, impacting the local rail network.

Emergency services were called to Mather St, Garbutt around 6.20am after reports of a car which had crashed on the tracks.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the car had crashed at the crossing and the car had come to a stop beside the tracks.

Police on scene of the crash in Garbutt.
Police on scene of the crash in Garbutt.

The car suistained significant damage to its front as a result of the crash.

It's believed no one was injured in the incident.

Queensland Rail have been notified of the crash and trains will be delayed until the car is removed from beside the tracks.

Originally published as Car crashes onto train tracks

More Stories

car crash railway traffic accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meat lovers have spoken and revealed their top butcher

        Premium Content Meat lovers have spoken and revealed their top butcher

        News CELEBRITY chef Matt Preston and the NewsMail have been on the hunt for the best Christmas butcher and deli in the region

        $1.45M PROJECT: New school funded for Bundaberg

        Premium Content $1.45M PROJECT: New school funded for Bundaberg

        News YMCA has received funding under a federal grant to establish the school in...

        Highway lane blocked after truck rollover at Monduran

        Premium Content Highway lane blocked after truck rollover at Monduran

        News One patient was assessed for minor injuries.

        Agnes line-up keeps growing with another act announced

        Premium Content Agnes line-up keeps growing with another act announced

        Music A Fraser Coast artist will debut on the main stage at the 2021 Agnes Blues, Roots...