UPDATE: Woman airlifted after serious bridge crash

Carlie Walker
10th Mar 2021 3:20 PM | Updated: 5:22 PM
UPDATE: A woman aged in her 40s has been flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a collision between a truck and a car caused a vehicle to crash off bridge at Brooweena on Wednesday.

The woman was transported in a critical condition with arm and abdominal injuries.

A second patient with no obvious injuries was assessed but did not require transport.

UPDATE, 4.45PM: A woman aged in her 40s had to be freed from a vehicle after a collision between a truck and a car at Brooweena.

The vehicle she was in crashed off a bridge on the Maryborough-Biggenden Road.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said crews were working to stabilise the woman. 

She remains in a critical condition and a rescue helicopter is on standby. 

UPDATE 3.45PM: The public is being urged to avoid the bridge on Maryborough-Biggenden Road after a collision between a car and a truck saw the vehicle crash off the bridge.

One person is in a critical condition.

The bridge is likely to be closed for an extended period.

Motorists are being asked to seek alternative routes via Teebar Road and Giggamen Road.

EARLIER: A vehicle has crashed off a bridge at Brooweena after a collision between a car and a truck.

The Chronicle understands one person in a critical condition.

The crash happened about 2.22pm on Eaton St and Maryborough-Biggenden Rd.

Paramedics are on scene treating the critically injured patient.

A rescue helicopter is on its way to the scene.

It's the fifth crash in the region in just one day.

More to come.

