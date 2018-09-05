Menu
Bystanders at the scene of a reported car crash into a shopfront on Bell St just before 3pm on Wednesday.
News

Car crashes into Ipswich shop

Andrew Korner
by
5th Sep 2018 3:09 PM

EMERGENCY services have responded to reports of a car running into a shop front in Bell St in Ipswich's CBD.

The incident was reported about 2.45pm.

Police say it is believed a man was driving the vehicle and that the collision was accidental.

Queensland Ambulance is also on scene and says initial investigations suggest there are no serious injuries.

Ipswich Queensland Times

