EMERGENCY: A car crashed into a tree at Kepnock.

EMERGENCY services have responded to a single car crash in Kepnock.

Fire crews, paramedics and police are on scene at Sienna Blvd.

NewsMail photographer Mike Knott, who is at the crash, said a Holden Commodore slammed into a tree on the traffic island near the Belle Eden Estate turn off.

One lane has been blocked off while emergency services divert traffic around the crash.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the crash.

More to come.