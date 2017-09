CRASH: The driver of a white Commodore lost control and crashed into a pole on Water St.

CRASH: The driver of a white Commodore lost control and crashed into a pole on Water St. Craig Warhurst

MAN was taken to Bundaberg Hospital on Wednesday after a car crashed into a power pole.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said fuel was leaking from the white Commodore when emergency services crews arrived to the scene about 6.50pm.

"The patient sustained an ankle injury and was transported to hospital after the single-vehicle crash,” the spokesman said.

The crash happened on Walker and Water Sts.

Firefighters, police and ambulance crews were in attendance.