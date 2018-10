A car drove into mangroves this afternoon on the corner of Palm Drive and Mylne Street.

A car drove into mangroves this afternoon on the corner of Palm Drive and Mylne Street.

POLICE have responded to reports of a car crash at the intersection of Palm Drive and Mylne Street in West Gladstone this afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4.20pm, with police arriving to find a car had gone off the road and into mangroves.

The male driver of the vehicle was found walking around the scene, with police later confirming he was taken to Gladstone Hospital for assessment.

Police are currently making follow-up enquiries.