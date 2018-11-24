Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH: An elderly man was taken to the Prince Albert Tenterfield Hospital after his car crashed into a shed.
CRASH: An elderly man was taken to the Prince Albert Tenterfield Hospital after his car crashed into a shed. Marc Stapelberg
News

Car crashes into garage on border

23rd Nov 2018 12:56 PM

AN elderly man was taken to the Prince Albert Tenterfield Hospital after his car crashed into a shed on the state border just before midday this morning.

Queensland police, Queensland fire and emergency services and New South Wales ambulance attended Tenterfield St, Wallangarra around 11.48am.

A NSW Ambulance spokes person said the 84-year-old received no obvious injuries however there was significant damage to the garage.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

accident tenterfield
Stanthorpe Border Post

Top Stories

    Area of latest fatal crash dubbed Bundy's "worst road&#8221;

    premium_icon Area of latest fatal crash dubbed Bundy's "worst road”

    News A 43-YEAR-old man died after a single-vehicle crash, months after locals called for vital road upgrades

    What you’ll pay for crossing the line

    premium_icon What you’ll pay for crossing the line

    News Fines for motorists who block intersections and crossings quadruple.

    $540m of Bundy homes sold as region nears decade-high levels

    premium_icon $540m of Bundy homes sold as region nears decade-high levels

    Property New report reveals 1668 Bundy dwellings sold in 12 months to August

    Local Partners