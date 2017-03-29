Car crashes into fence, two taken to hospital

CRASH: A car crashed through a fence on Walker St just before 1am.

FOUR people were assessed by ambulance after a car crashed through a fence last night.

The crash happened just before 1am on Walker St, between Burrum and Maryborough Sts.

It was reported school property was damaged because of the crash.

Two people, aged 20 and 39, were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition by Queensland Ambulance Service with one critical care paramedic on board.

The 24-year-old driver and another passenger, 26, were not transported.

A police spokesperson said alcohol could have been a possible factor in the crash and investigations were continuing.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.