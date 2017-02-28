30°
Car crashes into fence and building

Ashley Clark
Mikayla Haupt
and | 28th Feb 2017 9:55 AM

A CAR has crashed into a unit in Gin Gin leaving significant structural damage.

Gin Gin officer-in-charge Sergeant Tim Marrinan said at about 8am an elderly man, believed to be in his 80s, crashed his gold Laser Ford sedan into the home.

The impact of the crash pushed the back wall of the home about a metre into the house and bent steel structural supports.

The car had to be towed away from the building.

Sgt Marrinan said it was lucky no one was in the section of the home at the time.

"The elderly gentlemen was coming into his driveway and unfortunately has gone through the driveway, through the yard and into the rear fence into the back of the unit on Mulgrave St," he said.

"The driver has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital with head injuries including cuts and abrasions."

 

Crews are working to remove the car from the wreckage.
Crews are working to remove the car from the wreckage.

Sgt Marrinan said investigations would continue.

"We believe he (the driver) has mistaken the accelerator as the brake," he said.

Topics:  crash queensland ambulance service queensland police service

