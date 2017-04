A car crashed into Burnett Medical Centre on Barolin St.

A CAR that crashed into a Bundaberg business this morning caused extensive structural damage to the building.

Burnett Medical Centre, on Barolin St, was ploughed into at about 3.30am.

The car crashed into the side of the building. Contributed

The side of the building was heavily damaged.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

More to come.