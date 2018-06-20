Menu
CRASH: Police, fire and ambulance crews are all on scene.
Car crashes into Bundaberg home

Mikayla Haupt
20th Jun 2018 2:12 PM
UPDATE: It is believed the crash was caused when a man driving the car was reversing out of a nearby property and accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

DAMAGE: The house and car were damaged in the crash.
EARLIER: Crews have responded to a single-car crash where a vehicle has collided with a house.

It is believed the car crashed into a Parry St, Svensson Heights, where it damaged the property.

CRASH: A car collided with a property at Svensson Heights.
Reports suggest no one was injured in the smash, but a man in his 70s was assessed at the scene.

The crash happened around 1.50pm.

Police, ambulance and fire crews are all on scene.

