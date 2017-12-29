Car crash victim a perfect choice for baton relay

RELAY RUN: Commonwealth Games coach Les Kuorikoski will be running the baton in the Queens Baton Relay. He is also coach of Games competitor Taryn Golshewsky.

BUNDABERG track and field coach Les Kuorikoski has come full circle in his sporting career as he prepares a young athlete to compete in the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Les, who has been selected as one of 30 local batonbearers for the Queen's Baton Relay, was a young athlete qualified to compete in the 1996 Commonwealth Games before a debilitating car accident cut his career short.

Now he is continuing to fulfil his passion for track and field as a coach.

"I was fortunate enough to be coached by some of the most dominant athletes of the time and now I'm in the privileged position to pass on that knowledge to regional athletes,” Les said.

"It's a gift that was given to me and it allows our kids to be trained locally while competing at national and international levels.

"I am so proud that we have still been able to compete at the highest level with all training managed out of Bundaberg.”

Les is no stranger to competing, accomplishing consistently high results in athletics at national and international levels and becoming the youngest person to win the Australian Open decathlon in 1995 at the age of 21.

DYNAMIC DUO: Taryn Gollshewsky and coach Les Kuorikoski. Photo: Mike Knott/NewsMail Mike Knott BUN010211LES1

This achievement opened the door to a host of international competitions and led to invitations to compete in Sweden, Belgium, Amsterdam, Tokyo and beyond.

He still holds an Australian Decathlete record, a title that can never be taken from him due to the reclassification of weights and heights for the under 23 age group.

"We used to use the open weights and implements, including full size shot puts and hurdles, but now they have lessened the weights.

"It's always nice to get your name in the record book to start with but to have that is a bonus.”

Les was at his prime with a bright future ahead of him when he sustained severe injuries in a car crash.

While he may have missed his chance to compete in the Commonwealth Games, Les is now able to live that dream as a coach through rising Bundaberg star Taryn Gollshewsky.

"Taryn is the most successful female track and field athlete ever to come out of Bundaberg.

"She has matured in to a young adult who is really very capable and has a broad range of experience at an international level.”

Taryn has qualified to compete in the discus event at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games and Les will be front and centre at the games to cheer her on.

"It is a once in a lifetime experience and it's really quite a special occasion to be involved in.

"To have the highest level in sporting in a multifaceted situation held in your state, it's really quite special.”

Les will play a role in the games locally by carrying the Queen's Baton for part of the 6km relay route which will travel from Hinkler Hall of Aviation to the Multiplex.

Bundaberg Regional Council wants residents to join them at the Bundaberg Multiplex from 3pm on Saturday, March 24 to celebrate the arrival of the Queen's Baton Relay in our region.

The celebrations will feature activities for children aged four to 12 including Baton making, a mini Commonwealth Games event and traditional indigenous sports.

It's also your chance to see the Queen's Baton in person with our region's leg of the relay finishing at the Multiplex at around 5.30pm.