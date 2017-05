BIGGENDEN ACCIDENT: The aftermath of an accident on the corner of John St and Isis Highway at Biggenden Tuesday morning.

A FUEL leak occurred near Biggenden this morning when a car collided with a semi trailer on the Isis Hwy.

The fire brigade attended the scene to clean the fuel leak. Caution should be taken on John St and Frederick St.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Ambulance Service said there were no injuries reported.

"We didn't transfer anyone from the incident earlier this morning," the spokesperson said.