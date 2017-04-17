Car completely destroyed in shed fire

Two fire crews attended the scene of the shed blaze on Hay St.

A FIRE that tore through a shed this morning has completely destroyed all of the expensive contents inside.

Fire fighters were called to the blaze at about 6.05am at a residential address on Hay St.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Bundaberg station officer Ross Findlay said a car was one of the many items destroyed in the blaze.

"It was a twin cab commodore,” he said.

"There were also things like mowers and equipment that were totally damaged and the shed is a total wreck.”

"The fire was burning for a while before we got to it.”

Mr Findlay said the blaze was believed to have been ignited by a battery charger.

He said two fire crews attended the scene and the fire was extinguished within 25 minutes.