Two people were transported to hospital after they were trapped in their vehicle when it crashed into a pole in Caboolture overnight.
News

Car collides with pole leaving two people trapped

Matt Collins
19th Jul 2020 10:48 AM
A girl and a man escaped major injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a pole in Caboolture overnight.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to cut the two people from the vehicle.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man, in his 30s, and a teenage girl were trapped after the car they were travelling in hit the pole.

The crash happened on King St at 6.32pm on Saturday, July 18.

Paramedics, including the critical care and high acuity response unit, attended the smash.

The man sustained an ankle injury and was transported in a stable condition to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The teenage girl was transported to Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

