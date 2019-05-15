Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
Rural

Car collides with 'large beast' in regional CQ

Maddelin McCosker
by
15th May 2019 7:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR collided with a 'large beast' near Rolleston overnight, sending one man to hospital.

Emergency services were notified of a traffic crash involving a single vehicle and cow on the Blackwater Rolleston Road and Sunlight Rd at 11.22pm Tuesday night.

A spokesperson from Queensland Police said they were called to a crash that involved a car and a 'large beast', 30kms south of Rolleston.

A man in his 40s sustained minor injuries and was transported to Blackwater Hospital in a stable condition.

It was reported there was a number of cattle on the road at the time of the collision.

All emergency services were called to the scene.

The condition of the cow is unknown at this stage.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Man accused of going on crazy rampage at Burnett Heads

    premium_icon Man accused of going on crazy rampage at Burnett Heads

    Crime A 45-YEAR-OLD Bargara man was arrested on Wedneday and charged with seven counts of wilful damage after a string of offences at Burnett Heads.

    Father of three seeks $700K after workplace fall

    premium_icon Father of three seeks $700K after workplace fall

    News Claim lodged with court after workplace injury

    Bundy firm's finger lickin' Asian KFC deal

    premium_icon Bundy firm's finger lickin' Asian KFC deal

    News Bundy chillis on the global stage.

    Horrendous: Magistrate tears shreds off repeat drug driver

    premium_icon Horrendous: Magistrate tears shreds off repeat drug driver

    Crime MAGISTRATE Terry Duroux has torn shreds off a repeat drug driver