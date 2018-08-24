Car collides with fence in afternoon crash

The scene of a crash on Curtis St, where a car crashed into a fence.

The scene of a crash on Curtis St, where a car crashed into a fence. Crystal Jones

POLICE have tended to a single-vehicle crash where a car crashed into a fence.

Around 1pm a man driving a white sedan is believed to have crashed into a fence on Curtis St, South Bundaberg.

Witnesses said they thought the driver may have over-corrected before the incident, and said soft road edges had been an ongoing problem on the street.

Police were interviewing witnesses at the scene.

It's believed no one was injured.

It's the second crash in the past few days that has resulted in a car crashing into a fence.

On Wednesday, two cars collided in Svensson Heights, causing one car to smash into a brick fence.